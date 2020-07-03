COVID-19: Nigerians in diaspora donate PPE, face masks, others to FG

Nigerians living abroad under the aegis of the Nigerian Diaspora COVID-19 Support Group have donated materials to the Federal Government to help in the fight against the spread of the virus.

Representatives of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDC) presented the donations to the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19 on Friday evening.

A video posted on the official Twitter handle of NIDC showed a truckload of boxes containing items including reusable coveralls with shoe covers, face masks, hand sanitizers.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Nigeria govt begs Nigerians to donate buildings as isolation centers

According to the commission, the gifts totalled 53,036 items, amounting to 48million Naira in worth, which it said was donated by ANPA, NIDO AMERICA and NIDO CHINA.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected over 10million people across the world, with more cases being recorded on a daily basis.

The latest update by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) shows Nigeria has a total of 27,110 confirmed cases and 616 deaths.

Happening Now:

Presentation of Donations of Personal Protective Equipment to the Presidential Taskforce on #COVIDー19 by Nigerian Diaspora #COVIDー19 Support Group, ANPA, NIDO AMERICA, NIDOCHINA.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/NgLlVzvuNH — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) July 3, 2020

Join the conversation

Opinions