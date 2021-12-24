COVID-19: No death from Omicron variant yet in Nigeria – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Friday no person has died of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, in the country.

The NCDC Director-General, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Abuja.

Adetifa noted that Omicron has raised the number of confirmed cases in the country to 500 percent, and now has become the dominant variant in the country.

He said the country has now identified 39 fresh cases of the Omicron, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 45.

The NCDC chief noted that six previous cases recorded in the country were detected in persons with recent travel history to South Africa.

Adetifa stressed that it was important for Nigerians to maintain physical distance and avoid contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

He said: “We are counting on you to #CelebrateResponsibly and #TakeResponsibility to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from COVID-19.”

