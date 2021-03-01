COVID-19: NPHCDA begins registration of Nigerians for vaccination | Ripples Nigeria

Ahead of the arrival of first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has commenced online registration of the citizens for vaccination

The batch of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to arrive in the country on Tuesday.

The agency disclosed this in a series of tweets on its Twitter handle – @NphcdaNG – on Monday.

In one of the tweets, the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, said Nigerians are expected to register for COVID-19 vaccines themselves, obtain their pre-vaccination numbers and schedule their preferred date for the exercise.

He wrote: “We have provided an e-registration link to enable Nigerians (to) register for the #COVID19Vaccine themselves, obtain their pre-vaccination numbers and schedule their preferred date and time for vaccination.”

