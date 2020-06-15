COVID-19: Nurse dies in LASUTH

The Chief Medical Director of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, on Monday, confirmed the death of a nurse from COVID-19 in the hospital.

The nurse, Mrs. Adenike Bakare, who was an Assistant Director, Nursing Services at LASUTH, died on Friday and was buried privately in Lagos the same day.

READ ALSO: LASUTH conducting studies on four COVID-19 drugs —CMD

Fabamwo said: “She worked in the critical care unit of the hospital. You need to speak with the head of that unit to get information about contact tracing regarding the death of Nurse Bakare.

“We don’t treat COVID-19 in LASUTH but there will be some that were admitted unknowingly and their tests will turn out positive later. There have been many like that.”

Join the conversation

Opinions