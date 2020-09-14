Latest

COVID-19: Oct, Nov to be ‘tougher’ with more deaths –WHO

September 14, 2020
The World Health Organization expects Europe to see a rise in the daily number of COVID-19 deaths in October and November, the head of the body’s European branch revealed on Sunday.

“It’s going to get tougher. In October, November, we are going to see more mortality,” WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said, as the continent currently experiences a surge of cases though the number of deaths has remained relatively stable.

Meanwhile, more than 28.9 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and more than 922,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 19.5 million people have recovered.

This came as AstraZeneca, one of the most advanced vaccines in development resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 drug.

The company made the move after getting the green light from concerned safety watchdogs, the company said.

