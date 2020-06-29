COVID-19: Ogun confirms 18 new cases, discharges 41 patients

The Ogun State government has announced that it has recorded no fewer than 18 new cases of the dreaded COVID-19 disease in the state.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Emmanuel Ojo, who also revealed that 41 patients were also discharged recently after receiving treatment.

Ojo also informed that 17 persons have died as a result of COVID-19 complications, adding that 218 cases are still being monitored in the State.

“It was good news in Ogun State on the 27th of June, 2020 when 41 COVID-19 patients recovered from the virus and were discharged by health authorities, making 539, the total number of discharged cases so far.

“However, 18 new cases were reported confirmed on the same, bringing to 774, all cases confirmed in the State, since the Country’s index case was confirmed in the State in February.

“With 17 related deaths so far recorded, Ogun is currently managing a total of 218 active cases in its COVID-19 centres.

“The state government has continued emphasising to the general public to maintain recommended preventive measures, in order to further curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus,” the statement concluded.

