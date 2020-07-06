COVID-19: Ogun confirms 31 new cases, discharges one patient

The Ogun State government has confirmed 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and the discharge of one patient who has recovered from the disease.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Twitter, on Monday, by the Ogun State Ministry of Health which informed that the State had crossed the 1000 line with the new cases recorded.

The Ministry of Health also informed that 637 people have recovered from the virus and 21 people have died since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“On the 5th of July, 2020, 31 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ogun State, bringing above a thousand to 1005, the total number of confirmed cases since the index case was reported in February.

“The State also discharged 1 patient, who had recovered from the virus, making 637, the cumulative number of discharged cases.

“There are currently 347 active cases being treated by health authorities, while contact tracing continues.

“Fortunately, the State did not record any death on the day, but it has so far recorded a total number of 21 related deaths.

“Please, stay safe,” the statement added.

