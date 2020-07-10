COVID-19: Ogun confirms 348 active cases, discharges 32 patients

The Ogun State government has confirmed that the state has now recorded 348 active cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the deadly disease.

This was revealed in a Twitter post on Friday by the state government which also informed that 32 patients have been discharged after testing negative for the dreaded virus in the state.

“As at 9th June 2020, Ogun State recorded 6 new COVID-19 cases, to make up 1 the 1063 confirmed cases so far recorded in the State.

“Discharging 32 cases, being part of the total 693, who had recovered from the virus, health authorities are currently handling a total of 348 active cases.

“This is as the State has sadly recorded a cumulative of 22 related deaths,” the tweet by the Ogun government noted.

This came days after the state government informed that a 28-year-old COVID-19 patient was delivered of a baby girl in one of the state’s care centres.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, who disclosed this in a statement, said a team of doctors, midwives, and other health workers took delivery of the baby on Tuesday.

