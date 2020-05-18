COVID-19: Ondo governor mulls reopening of religious centres

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said Monday he was considering the reopening of religious centres in the state.

In a chat with journalists at the Government House in Alagbaka, Akure, the governor said he would meet with the religious leaders in the state and plot ways of restoring activities at worship places in the state.

The state government had in April banned social and religious gatherings in the state to check the spread of COVID-19 among the people.

He said: “We will do all to ensure freedom, confidence, and prosperity for our people, including the right to seek the face of God at all times and especially at these crucial times.

READ ALSO: British govt sanctions Oyakhilome’s TV station for airing ‘inaccurate’ claims linking 5G with COVID-19

“In furtherance to this, the government will be meeting with religious leaders and other stakeholders within the state to explore ways of returning religious worship in our society. We will accelerate such consultations and review and without doubt, the people will hear from me very soon.”

Join the conversation

Opinions