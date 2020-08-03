COVID-19: Ondo govt fumigates schools ahead of scheduled resumption

The Ondo State government led by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has commenced the fumigation of schools in the state ahead of scheduled resumption amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was revealed on Sunday by Mr Akin Asaniyan, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, while speaking with newsmen in Akure on the safety measures put in place ahead of the partial resumption.

According to him, the fumigation exercise would be done in all public and private schools across the state.

He said; “The exercise is in line with the federal government’s directives on the partial reopening of school for graduating students and the fumigation initiative would allay the fears of parents as regards the partial reopening of schools.

“The state government had put all necessary measures in place to ensure safety of students and teachers by following laid down guidelines of the federal government.

This came days after the state government revealed the guidelines, as well as conditions for the reopening of schools across the state.

First on the guidelines was the sensitization meeting with principals of public secondary schools across the state which would be followed with private schools and the Parent Teachers Association (PTA).

Other guidelines include; the suspension of assemblies, sporting activities, as well as other events that could negate social distancing rules as recommended.

