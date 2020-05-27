COVID-19: Ondo govt lifts restriction on churches, mosques

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Wednesday directed the resumption of religious activities in the state effective from Friday.

Akeredolu, who gave the directive at a media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state at the Government House, said mosques and churches would be allowed to hold services on Friday and Sunday respectively.

The governor told journalists that the decision was made after consultations with religious leaders and other relevant stakeholders in the state.

He, however, said that other daily programmes within the week had not been approved by the government.

Akeredolu said:

“Religious leaders and administrators must ensure strict compliance with social and physical distancing in places of worship.

“Churches should not have more than three people on a pew while the equivalent applies to sitting position on mats in mosques and other worship centres.

READ ALSO: Ondo govt discharges 3 more COVID-19 patients

“Water, soap and hand sanitisers must be provided at all entrances, while worshippers must wash their hands.

“All worshippers and workers must wear face masks properly for the duration of the service.”

He stressed strict compliance with the directives, saying that any worship centre that disregarded the orders would be closed down until COVID-19 was resolved.

The governor also revealed that the state had recorded another COVID-19 death from the four new cases in the state.

He added: “The fourth new case was presented to the General Hospital in Igbara Oke as a regular patient of flu, fever, cough and other symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

“He died the same night he was brought to the hospital. The person who tested positive for COVID-19 has been buried.”

Join the conversation

Opinions