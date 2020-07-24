COVID-19: Ondo govt moves to reopen schools, sets guidelines

The Ondo State government is set to reopen schools which were closed on March 20, 2020, due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

This was announced on Friday by the State Commissioner of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Femi Agagu, who revealed the guidelines, as well as conditions for the reopening of schools across the state.

According to him, first on the guidelines was the sensitization meeting with principals of public secondary schools across the state which would be followed with private schools and the Parent Teachers Association (PTA).

Mr Agagu said that other guidelines include; “The suspension of assemblies, sporting activities, as well as other events that could negate social distancing rules as recommended.

“Under the new arrangements, schools will resume at 8 am and close by 2 pm from Mondays to Fridays and the class sitting arrangement will also be scattered in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“Principals are also urged to adhere to the principles of social distancing, proper ventilation in the classrooms, as well as constant washing of hands, proper waste management, among others,” he added.

