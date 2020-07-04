COVID-19: Ortom self-isolates as family members, aides test positive

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has embarked on self-isolation after members of his family, officials in his government and aides tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor, whose result for the virus returned negative, said he would isolate himself along with his wife and son who tested positive for the virus.

He said he would be in isolation and send new sample after three days for another round of test.

He listed the Benue State government officials and his aides who tested positive for the virus alongside his wife and son to include his Chief of Staff, Terwase Orbunde; Head of Service, Veronica Onyeke; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Anthony Ijoho and the Vice Chairman of the state COVID-19 Action Committee.

He added that some of his cooks, maids and personal aide also tested positive for the virus in the mass testing that was carried out in the state government house.

Ortom spoke in Makurdi on Thursday during his routine update on the virus.

The governor said the State Action Committee on COVID-19 would next week meet to review the relaxed lockdown in the state with a view to coming out with stringent measures to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

“COVID-19 is right in my house that is why everyone must take precaution. We must know that it is not a death sentence but we must all observe the World Health Organisation’s Protocol on COVID-19 to remain safe.

“Since my wife, son, cooks, maids and staff are involved and are going on isolation, I will also isolate myself until we get clearance from our doctors. Already some are manifesting the symptoms while others have not.

“We have already reached out to all those who had contact with my wife in the last few days to go for test and possible isolation. We have also fumigated the entire government house.

“The lesson we must all learn from this is that if the first family can be affected by all the safety measures we have in place, nobody is immune from this. That is why we must take measures to protect ourselves.

“I advise that we should all make ourselves available for test, including journalists, to help us know our status. We must all take our lives seriously if not for our own selves, for the sake of our loved ones,” Ortom said.

