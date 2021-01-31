COVID-19- Osun chief judge orders court staff to work from home

The Osun State Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo, on Sunday directed all court staff across the state to undergo the COVID-19 test.

In a statement issued by Chief Registrar of the State’s High Court, M. A Lasisi, the chief judge also ordered all staff below Grade Level 12 to work from home.

The directive followed the discovery of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant in Osun State.

The state government had earlier on Sunday confirmed the discovery of five cases of the UK COVID-19 variant in the state.

The statement read: “I have the instruction of the Honourable Chief Judge of Osun State to convey to you the need to comply with the new COVID-19 protocols just released by the state government.

“Hence, all staff of the judiciary below Level 12 are hereby directed to stay at, and work from home, to contain the spread of the pandemic.

“All staff affected should stop coming to work with effect from Monday, 1st February 2021. Furthermore, all staff of Osun State Judiciary should undergo the COVID-19 test immediately.

“Osun State Government is gracious enough to be conducting the tests free of charge. All courtrooms and offices where the affected officer is working should be closed down forthwith until further notice.”

