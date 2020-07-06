COVID-19: Osun confirms six fresh cases, one death

The Osun State government has confirmed six fresh cases of COVID-19 and also recorded one death arising from virus infection.

This was confirmed on Sunday in a statement by the State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, who informed that the deceased had an underlying ailment and had been buried by his family.

Dr Isamotu further disclosed that the deceased, a returnee from Ibadan, who was referred to a hospital in Osun State, died on Saturday before the result of his test was announced.

He said; “According to the family, Osun State has been trying its best in managing Covid-19 cases. Unfortunately, we lost the patient even before we could admit him into our medical facility.

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Sunday, June 21, is 11, “Isamotu added.

This came a days after the state government revealed that it recorded 14 new cases of the dreaded COVID-19 disease in the state and two deaths arising from patients who contracted the deadly virus.

