COVID-19: Osun govt cuts 2020 budget by N37bn

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday forwarded a letter for the downward review of the state’s 2020 Appropriation Bill to the state’s House of Assembly for approval.

The budget was reduced from N119.55 billion to N82.22 billion.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, who read the letter at the plenary, said the governor explained that the reduction of the budget was due to the impact of COVID-19 on FAAC allocation and internally generated revenue.

“2020 Amended Appropriation Bill,” Oyetola said the pandemic had affected the state’s revenue generation variables, adding that was why the state 2020 Appropriation Bill was reviewed downward.

He said that N9.4 billion of the revised amendment would be dedicated to fighting COVID-19 in the state.

The governor implored the lawmakers not to give attention to any state ministry, agency or department that wanted any upward adjustment of its budget.

