COVID-19: Osun govt extends relaxation of curfew by another two weeks

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Thursday extended the relaxation of the curfew imposed on the state by another two weeks.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the governor said the extension followed the expiration of the initial two weeks announced on June 5.

The curfew was adjusted to run from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. as against the previous 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The new extension, according to Oyetola takes effect on Friday.

He, however, expressed his displeasure at the level of compliance by the residents with some of the guidelines, especially, the use of face masks in public places.

The governor warned that worship centres and markets that failed to adhere to the guidelines would be shut down by the state government.

He said: “COVID-19 is real and Osun is not out of the woods yet.

“We have noticed that many of our citizens are brazenly flouting the safety guidelines put in place to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

“The government will not fold its hands while a few people jeopardize the mileage we have recorded so far in this fight.

“It is not yet Uhuru and strict enforcement will commence immediately.”

