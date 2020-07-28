COVID-19: Osun govt moves to partially reopen schools, issues guidelines

The Osun State government has moved to partially reopen schools after ordering teachers in the state to resume on Tuesday, August 4, while final year students are to resume on Thursday, August 6.

The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, who revealed this in a statement on Monday also issued set guidelines as West Africa School Certificate Examinations (WAEC) are also expected to commence on August 17.

Egbemode who issued the statement after a virtual State Executive Council meeting announced the guidelines for the partial reopening of schools to students for their final year exams.

According to her, a total of 188 schools consisting 13,177 students, will reopen under this arrangement.

While highlighting the protocols expected for successful management of the process, Egbemode said: “Parents are expected to provide face masks/nose covers for their children or wards, while Principals and Proprietors of Schools are expected to ensure a tidy environment with desks arranged at least two meters apart. This social distancing shall be ensured by Class Wardens.

“The Ministry of Education shall provide buckets, soap, hand sanitizers, thermometer and also fumigate all schools. The Ministry of Health shall also provide Vitamin C tablets for students. NCDC or the Ministry of Health should be alerted in case of any sign of infection in any of the schools,” she stated.

