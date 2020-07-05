Latest Politics

COVID-19: Osun records 14 new cases, 2 deaths

July 5, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Osun State government has revealed that it has recorded 14 new cases of the dreaded COVID-19 disease in the state and two deaths arising from patients who contracted the deadly virus.

This was confirmed in Osogbo on Saturday by the State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu who also informed that four patients were discharged from the state’s Isolation Centre after testing negative for COVID-19.

According to Dr Isamotu, the new cases were discovered following contact tracing of previous cases in the State.

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Saturday, July 4 is 95. We have 165 confirmed cases, out of which the State has successfully treated and discharged 63 patients while seven deaths have been recorded,” Dr. Isamotu said.

This came days after the state government recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases.

This was confirmed by Dr. Isamotu, who disclosed that the new discoveries brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 151.

