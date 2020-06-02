COVID-19: Oyo confirms 1 death, records 13 new cases

The Oyo State Government has confirmed one death arising from COVID-19 and no fewer than 13 fresh infections of the deadly virus which has claimed over a hundred lives across the country.

This was revealed on Tuesday via a post on Twitter by Governor Seyi Makinde who also added that one patient was discharged after showing full recovery from the disease after treatment.

Governor Makinde also further disclosed that seven of the new confirmed cases in the state are from ISON experiences.

The tweet by the governor reads; “OYO STATE COVID-19 TASK FORCE UPDATE for June 01, 2020…

“One confirmed coronavirus case has received the second NEGATIVE test result and has been discharged.

“This brings the number of discharged coronavirus cases in Oyo State to 97.

“Also, the coronavirus confirmation tests for 13 suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

“Seven of these cases are from iSON Xperiences and the other six cases are from Oluyole, Egbeda and Ido Local Government Areas.

”This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State to 305.

“Sadly, one COVID-19 case passed away yesterday. So, the total number of coronavirus related deaths in Oyo State is seven,” it added.

