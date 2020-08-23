COVID-19: Oyo discharges 18, records 19 fresh cases

More COVID-19 patients, 18 of them have recovered from the dreaded pandemic in Oyo State.

The state also recorded 19 fresh cases of the dreaded disease.

This was announced on Sunday by the state Governor Seyi Makinde as the update of the virus in the state as at August 22.

The governor wrote in a tweet on his Twitter handle, @seyimakinde:

“Eighteen confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 1682.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for nineteen suspected cases came back POSITIVE. The cases are from Lagelu (6), Ibadan North (3), Egbeda (3), Akinyele (2), Ibadan North East (1), Ibadan North West (1), Ona Ara (1), Iseyin (1) and Ibadan South West (1) Local Govt Areas.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 3036.

