COVID-19: Oyo discharges 26 patients, records eight fresh cases, one death

Oyo State on Friday discharged 26 COVID-19 patients after they tested negative to the dreaded virus twice, the state governor, Seyi Makinde announced on Saturday.

The governor also said that the state recorded eight fresh coronavirus cases and death one more patient.

With the development, the state has recorded 2943 COVID-19 cases; discharged a total of 1530 of them and lost a total of 32 to the virus.

On the update of the pandemic in Oyo as at Friday, August 14, the governor wrote on his Twitter handle, @seyimakinde:

“Twenty-six confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 1530.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for eight suspected cases came back POSITIVE. The cases are from Ibadan South West (2), Ibadan North (1), Egbeda (1), Ido (1), Ogbomosho South (1), Ogbomosho North (1) and Ona Ara (1) Local Government Areas.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 2943.

“Sadly, we had one COVID-19 related death in the state. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is thirty-two.”

