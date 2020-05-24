Latest Politics

COVID-19: Oyo govt adjusts curfew

May 24, 2020
OYO GOVT TO MIYETTI ALLAH; Identify your members to avert clashes with farmers
By Ripples Nigeria

The Oyo State government on Sunday adjusted the curfew in the state to 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The previous arrangement in the state was 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Taiwo Adisa, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the decision was taken at the Task Force on COVID-19 meeting held on Sunday.

According to him, the state has so far recorded 233 COVID-19 positive cases while 171 are active cases.

He said a number of measures were approved for implementation by the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), which coordinates the operations of the thematic segments of the COVID-19 containment drives.

Adisa said: “The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force headed by His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde has approved that the curfew currently in force in the state runs from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. The new directive replaces the initial order which pegs the curfew at between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

READ ALSO: Oyo govt imposes curfew as COVID-19 cases increase in the state

“Agreement has been struck with the management of a facility in Ibadan to provide bed spaces for a number of positive cases, whose status have been well considered by the experts.”

He advised farmers in the state to take advantage of the decision to stop the curfew at 5:00 a.m. to improve their farming activities.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!