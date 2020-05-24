COVID-19: Oyo govt adjusts curfew

The Oyo State government on Sunday adjusted the curfew in the state to 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The previous arrangement in the state was 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Taiwo Adisa, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the decision was taken at the Task Force on COVID-19 meeting held on Sunday.

According to him, the state has so far recorded 233 COVID-19 positive cases while 171 are active cases.

He said a number of measures were approved for implementation by the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), which coordinates the operations of the thematic segments of the COVID-19 containment drives.

Adisa said: “The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force headed by His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde has approved that the curfew currently in force in the state runs from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. The new directive replaces the initial order which pegs the curfew at between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

READ ALSO: Oyo govt imposes curfew as COVID-19 cases increase in the state

“Agreement has been struck with the management of a facility in Ibadan to provide bed spaces for a number of positive cases, whose status have been well considered by the experts.”

He advised farmers in the state to take advantage of the decision to stop the curfew at 5:00 a.m. to improve their farming activities.

Join the conversation

Opinions