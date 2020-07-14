COVID-19: Oyo govt confirms highest daily record, as 141 patients test positive

The Oyo State government has confirmed that the state recorded its highest daily cases of COVID-19 on Monday when the confirmation tests for 141 suspected cases came back positive.

Governor Makinde who revealed this on Tuesday morning in a post on his official Twitter page said that 141 fresh cases now brings the number of confirmed cases in Oyo State to 1867.

He wrote, “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for 141 suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

“Cases by LGAs: Ibadan SE (29), Orelope (16), Ibarapa C (11), Lagelu (11), Ibadan N (11), Oluyole (10), Egbeda (10), Oyo E (8), Ibadan SW (7), Ogbomosho S (7), Ibadan NW (5), Akinyele (3), Ogbomosho N (3), Atiba (3), Ido (2), Afijio (2), Saki W (1), Ona Ara (1) & Surulere (1).

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1867.”

This came four days after Governor Makinde said that a total of 20 patients had died in the state due to the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated this last Friday while announcing that 23 more patients infected with the virus had recovered following treatments.

Noting that the death of one person to the virus on Thursday increased the total number of deaths as a result of the virus to 20, Makinde added that 31 fresh cases was also recorded in the state on Thursday.

