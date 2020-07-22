COVID-19: Oyo govt records 26 new cases, discharges four patients

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has confirmed no fewer than 26 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the state and the discharge of four patients who have recovered from the virus after treatment.

Governor Makinde who revealed this in a statement issued on Wednesday morning added that the state has thus far discharged 1124 patients after receiving treatment.

According to Governor Makinde who also doubles as Chairman, COVID-19 task force in the state, the total number of confirmed cases of the disease in the state has risen to 2219.

He said, “Four confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged.

“This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 1124.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for twenty-six suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

“The cases are from Ibadan North (4), Oluyole (4), Ido (4), Egbeda (3), Ibadan South West (3), Lagelu (3), Ibadan South East (3), Ibadan North West (1) and Akinyele (1) Local Government Areas. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 2219.

This came a day after the Oyo State government released the calendar for the resumption of schools across the state.

However, the government cancelled the third term in the 2019/2020 academic session.

This development is not in alignment with the Federal Government’s position as it suspended school resumption indefinitely.

In a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the government said the students’ promotion would be determined by the first and second term continuous assessment tests.

