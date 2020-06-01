COVID-19: Oyo records 10 new cases, eight from firm in Ibadan South West

Oyo State has recorded 10 fresh cases of Covid-19 with eight of them linked to iSON Xperiences, a firm in Ibadan South-West area of the state.

More than 150 staff of the firm had already been confirmed positive with the dreaded virus in Oyo State.

The state’s Governor, Seyi Makinde, who announced the latest Covid-19 development on his Twitter handle, @seyimakinde, on Monday wrote:

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for 10 suspected cases came back positive.

“Eight cases are from iSON Xperiences and the other two cases are from Ibadan North Local Government Area. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 292.

“Please, call the Emergency Operations Centre if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, and shortness of breath.”

