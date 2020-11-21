COVID-19 pandemic exposed problems in Nigeria’s health care system – Gov Ishaku

The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, said on Saturday the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the rot in Nigeria’s health care system.

Ishaku, who stated this while declaring open the 2020 Physician Week in Jalingo, the state capital, added that the problem in the nation’s health sector was exposed as samples were taken to far places for testing.

Represented at the event by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai, the governor said the government has established two COVID-19 testing centres in the state.

He said: “We have also reconstructed three General Hospitals in the state and revitalised the School of Nursing and Midwifery to boost manpower in the hospitals.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 unravelled the inadequacies of our health system and there is need for an overhaul of the sector. This is the reason why the administration has invested so much in the health sector.”

