COVID-19 patient delivered of baby boy at LUTH

May 12, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A 37-year-old COVID-19 patient has been delivered of a baby boy at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.

The Chairman of Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), of LUTH, Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, who disclosed this to journalists Tuesday, said the baby was born on May 9.

He said: “The baby was delivered via a cesaerian section on Saturday, May 9.

“The mother and baby are doing well. We celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement.”

