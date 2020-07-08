COVID-19 patient delivered of baby girl in Ogun

The Ogun State government said on Wednesday night a 28-year-old COVID-19 patient was delivered of a baby girl in one of the state’s care centres.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, who disclosed this in a statement, said a team of doctors, midwives, and other health workers took delivery of the baby on Tuesday.

She said the patient was asymptomatic and had been placed on self-isolation at home before the delivery date.

Coker said: “Today, we are at the State Hospital to celebrate our doctors, midwives and others for taking delivery of a baby girl by an asymptomatic COVID-19 mother for this great feat.”

