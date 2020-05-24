COVID-19 patient dies in FMC, Abeokuta

The Federal Medical Centre Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Sunday confirmed three fresh cases in the hospital.
The hospital’s Head of Public Relations and Information, Segun Orisajo, who disclosed this in a statement, said the patients were adult males.
He added that one of the victims died before the result of the COVID-19 test came out.
According to him, the deceased, a 58-year-old man, had a history of hypertension and diabetes.
The FMC spokesman said the patient was admitted into the centre last Thursday and was managed for ischaemic stroke.
Orisajo said: “The victim died on Friday following a clinical deterioration.
“His corpse has been deposited in the morgue.
“The second patient, a 65-year-old man who lives in Obada Oko, near Abeokuta was admitted last Tuesday and he is being managed for pulmonary tuberculosis.
“The third patient is a 48-year-old known hypertensive patient who resides in Ifo. He was being managed for chronic kidney disease. His sample also returned positive this evening.”
