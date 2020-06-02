COVID-19 patient escapes from Delta isolation facility

The Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said on Tuesday a COVID-19 patient had escaped from one of the state’s treatment centers.

Aniagwu, who disclosed this when he visited the state Chapter of the Association of Community Newspaper Publishers of Nigeria (ACNPN) and Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) in Asaba, said the patient escaped from the facility on Monday.

According to the commissioner, modalities had been put in place by the state government to track the fleeing patient.

He said: “We had a situation yesterday (Monday) where somebody who was being treated left the facility in controversial circumstances.

READ ALSO: Delta records 7 new cases of COVID-19 infections, discharges 1

“We have put in place machinery to bring him back and we have told the general public and all those who know him to stay clear from him because he actually tested positive.”

Aniagwu said the state had recorded 88 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with eight deaths.

He also disclosed that 17 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation centres.

Join the conversation

Opinions