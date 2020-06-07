COVID-19 patient escapes from Imo, arrested in Ondo

The Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, said on Sunday a fleeing CoVID-19 patient had been arrested by the state Task Force on COVID-19.

Adegbenro, who disclosed this to journalists in Akure, said the patient was arrested by the task force in the Oja Oba Area of the state capital.

The patient reportedly escaped from an isolation centre in Imo State and ran to Ondo before she was caught by the task force.

The commissioner said: “After the escape of the patient, both Imo and Ondo governments mounted surveillance on her and she was eventually picked up from where she was selling second-hand wares popularly called tokunbo at the market in Akure.”

He said the contact tracing of the patient’s family, friends, and neighbours had commenced.

