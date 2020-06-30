COVID-19: PDP decries Gov Bello’s handling of pandemic, says ‘silent deaths’ in Kogi scary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried Governor Yahaya Bello’s supposed laidback attitude towards COVID-19 prevention and management protocols in Kogi State.

The party in a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the alleged attitude of the governor to the virus had resulted in spread and avoidable deaths in the state.

“Our party is deeply worried over alleged unreported cases of COVID-19 as well as issues of ‘silent deaths’ in the state, which have become scary,” Ologbondiyan said.

He further noted that the issue of unreported cases of COVID-19 in Kogi State had put citizens in fear, “especially as Governor Bello’s administration has remained nonchalant and unresponsive towards the matter.”

The party lamented that the state government had failed to engage in expected campaigns, public enlightenment as well as establishment of adequate treatment facilities and protocols to guarantee public health and disease management, “while Governor Bello continues to carry on as if the lives of the people of Kogi do not matter.

“We note with pain the death of the Chief Judge of Kogi State, Nasir Ajana, who had to be moved from Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, to an isolation facility in Abuja.

“The situation in Kogi leaves no one in doubt that Governor Bello cares so little about the welfare of the people, particularly in the face of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.”

The party, therefore, urged the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to wade into the situation in Kogi as the government of the state had allegedly not demonstrated the required capacity to guarantee the health safety of the people.

