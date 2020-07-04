COVID-19: PDP urges prayers for Umahi, Ortom’s wife

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday called for prayers for the speedy recovery of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, the wife of Benue State Governor, Eunice Ortom and other Nigerians who had contracted COVID-19.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, described the surge in the pandemic cases across the country as disturbing.

He, however, restated the party’s call on Nigerians not to succumb to fear, but redouble their vigilance and adherence to preventive measures of personal hygiene, social and physical distancing, as well as early reporting of symptoms.

He urged Nigerians not to let down their guard, but remain conscious of the reality of the virus, especially with the easing of restrictions in the country.

Ologbondiyan said:

“The party urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts in awareness campaign as well as providing economic stimulus to minimise social exposure and the vulnerability of Nigerians in various sectors of endeavours.”

The spokesman restated PDP’s call for the commitment of all citizens in reciprocating the sacrifices of the health workers and others in the front lines to defeat the pandemic in the country.

