COVID-19: Plateau tops daily chart with 103 new cases of infections

Plateau State has recorded 103 new cases of the deadly COVID-19 disease according to the latest update provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday.

The update revealed that Plateau topped the chart of 443 infections nationwide followed closely by Lagos State with 70 new cases and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, at 60.

Others are Ondo-35, Edo-27, Rivers-27, Kaduna-20, Osun-19, Borno-18, Oyo-18, Kwara-11, Adamawa-9, Nasarawa-7, Gombe-6, Bayelsa-4, Imo-4, Bauchi-2, Ogun-2 and Kano-1.

READ ALSO: 57 health workers test positive for covid-19 in Plateau

“Till date a total of 45,687 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 32,637 discharged and 936 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria,” the NCDC noted.

This came after the state government placed a ban on Eid-el-Kabir prayers as recorded cases of the deadly COVID-19 reached 982 in the state.

Governor Simon Lalong who also doubles as the Chairman of the State COVID-19 Task Force, made the announcement in Jos on Tuesday while briefing newsmen on the state’s response to the pandemic.

Join the conversation

Opinions