COVID-19: Private schools in Kano comply with govt directive, reduce school fees

The Association of Private Schools Owners of Nigeria (APSON) in Kano State, on Sunday, reached a consensus to reduce schools fees by 25 per cent as directed by the state’s Ministry of Education.

This is following a threat by the Ministry to scrap third term on the academic calendar if the schools refuse to yield to its directive.

The ministry has said the directive to reduce fees was in a bid to mitigate the effects of the covid-19 pandemic in parents.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the ministry, Aliyu Yusuf, said the proprietors announced their decision during a visit to the commissioner of education in his office.

Speaking during the visit, the National Deputy President of the APSON, Maryam Magaji, said in a bid to reduce the negative effect of the pandemic, the association has decided to comply with the government’s directive.

However, she noted that it was not within the power of the association to dictate to its three sister associations.

“We cannot force the three sister associations to do the same as we do, but we are pledging our loyalty to the government and we would mobilise our members to comply.

“We are not going to the media to destroy the good efforts of the ministry and we would not support any body to go to court and challenge the government’s decision,” she said.

In his response, the Commisioner for Education Sanusi Kiru, expressed the appreciation of the state government over the decision taken by APSON to comply with the government’s directive.

He added that the state government will not hesitate to cancel the third term if majority of the proprietors refused to comply with the fees reduction.

