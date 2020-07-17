COVID-19 PROTOCOLS: FG to probe Yari, Fintri, Obaigbena

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Thursday said the Federal Government is investigating alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols at the nation’s airports by a former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari; Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintri and the Publisher of Thisday Newspapers, Nduka Obaigbena.

The minister stated this during the daily press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, adding that if the allegations are found to be false, government would apologise to them.

It would be recalled that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had accused them of breaching COVID-19 protocols at various airports within the country in the course of the week.

While Yari was alleged to have assaulted an airport official enforcing the COVID-19 protocols, Governor Fintri and his team, were said to have refused standard practices of temperature taking, washing and sanitizing their hands.

The minister said: “These alleged unruly passengers included the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, whom I spoke to yesterday at length; the current governor of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri. Mind you, that of Abdul’aziz (Yari) was on Saturday in Kano; that of Fintiri was in Port Harcourt; and then Chief Nduka Obaigbena was here in Abuja.

“These are all under investigation and if it was found to be true, we will do the needful. If it is found to be untrue, we will definitely apologise to these individuals.”

Sirika also stated that government would not condone any acts of recklessness at the airports, adding that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations stated how unruly behaviour should be addressed at the airports.

He said: “Part 17, Section 97(2), defines unruly behaviour as fighting or other disorderly conduct onboard an aircraft or within the vicinity of the airports.”

He also noted that disobedience to lawful instructions issued by the captain or flight crew, cabin crew, check-in or security screening staff was also a criminal offence.

“If you refuse their instructions, you have become an unruly passenger,” the minister said.

He advised VIPs to comport themselves or risk being prosecuted and sent to jail.

“It (the law) recommends the punishment of criminal referral for imprisonment for not less than two months. It can be 10 years. So, if you are found to be an unruly passenger because you are a VIP, the simplest thing we can do is to refer you to the police and they must by law prosecute you and it will not be for less than two months. Nobody wants to be a criminal for one minute

“So, if you are a VIP, show you are a VIP by conducting yourself in a manner you want to be identified with. We have some videos of these unruly passengers and the punishment will not be less than two months if found liable by a court of law”, Sirika said.

