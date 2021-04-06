COVID-19: PTF converts to presidential steering committee | Ripples Nigeria

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has transformed into a Presidential Steering Committee.

President Muhammadu Buhari established the PTF on March 9, 2020, to spearhead Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PTF Chairman, Boss Mustapha, who announced this at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, said the President took the decision at the expiration of the task force mandate on March 31.

He said the new arrangement took effect on April 1 while the tenure of the steering committee would end on December 31.

Mustapha said: “That the PTF will transition to a Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, effective from April 1, 2021, with a modified mandate to reflect the non-emergent status of COVID-19 as a potentially long-term pandemic;

“That the structure of the PSC shall reflect the new focus of the response with a targeted approach on vaccine oversight, risk communication, international travel quarantine processes and sub-national engagement; and

“That the tenure of the Presidential Steering Committee shall last till 31st December, 2021;

“The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) would: maintain the present constitution, functions, and strategies of the PTF; be supported by a slim technical and administrative structure.

“The current National Incident Manager, Dr. Mukhtar Mohammed, shall formally take over from the National Coordinator and function as the Head (Technical Secretariat) and member of the PSC.”

