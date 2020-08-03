COVID-19: PTF, INEC to unveil protocols for Edo, Ondo elections

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Monday the task force and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were currently working out the guidelines and protocols for the forthcoming elections in the country.

The Edo and Ondo governorship elections hold on September 19 and October 10 respectively.

Mustapha, who disclosed this at the PTF daily briefing in Abuja, added the team would submit its Sixth Interim Report to President Muhammadu Buhari this week.

He added that subject to the president’s approval, the report would be presented to Nigerians at the next PTF briefing on August 6.

Mustapha said: “The national response will continue to guide the adoption of the sector’s specific guidelines and protocols.

“This is just as the PTF is currently concluding discussions with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the appropriate guidelines to be adopted for elections in some parts of the country.

“The elections will begin with the August 8 by-election in Nasarawa State, to be followed by Edo and Ondo State elections in September and October respectively.

“I, therefore, wish to use this opportunity to implore parties’ leaders, aspirants, members and their supporters to remain mindful of the virulent nature of COVID-19 during electioneering and other election processes.

“We need to remain alive to enjoy the benefits of our democracy.”

He also said the PTF would continue to push forward with the community engagement, risk communication and support to the states.

“There is an ongoing surveillance in the high-burden local government areas, just as we ramp up our precision efforts.

“Similarly, the Federal Government is supporting the states to firm up their Incidence Action Plans, preparatory to their accessing the World Bank facility for the fight against COVID-19,” he added.

