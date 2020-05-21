COVID-19: PTF reacts to reports of harassment of essential workers

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 Thursday urged all essential workers to go about their legitimate businesses unhindered.

The Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, who made the call at the task force daily media briefing in Abuja however advised the workers to carry their valid means of identification.

He also counseled the essential workers to exercise courtesy while approaching security personnel.

There had been reports of harassment of journalists and health workers by security agents during the enforcement of COVID-19 directives.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s directive that the medical personnel, journalists, fire service personnel and telecommunications workers are exempted from all COVID-19 measures.

“With this clarification, we sincerely hope that the persistent complaints of harassment by these categories of essential workers, especially medical personnel and journalists, would be put to rest,” he said.

The SGF said the clarifications would enable all parties involved to work harmoniously in battling the scourge.

