COVID-19: PTF tasks scientists, corporate organizations on research for cure of COVID-19

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, Tuesday challenged corporate organisations in the country to scale up the sponsoring of researches on local cure for COVID-19.

Mustapha, who made the call during the commissioning of the ThisDay Dome Temporary Treatment and Isolation Centre in Abuja, equally tasked scientists and researchers in the country to put forward their discoveries for validations.

He said; “As we continue to develop health infrastructure, the PTF also wishes to underscore its total commitment to research into a cure for the COVID-19 disease.

“We are actively encouraging all our institutes and researchers to step forward for a validation of their inventions and discoveries that can help humanity bring this pandemic to a quick end. Again, we urge our corporate bodies to show sufficient interest in the areas of research and medicine.

“The PTF, therefore, calls on other corporate bodies and public-spirited individuals to take up the challenge of providing critical support infrastructure in the rural communities as Nigeria has entered community transmission phase of the pandemic.”

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, who was also at the event, pledged the readiness of the apex bank to provide long-term facilities for researchers interested in getting a cure for the pandemic.

He said; “In order to encourage greater research and development in Nigeria of drugs and vaccines that would help prevent the spread of the virus, the CBN is developing a framework under which grants and long term facilities will be provided to researchers, science institutions and biotechnology firms to develop the Nigerian vaccine.”

