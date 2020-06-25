COVID-19: PTF to submit recommendations to Buhari this week

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Thursday the task force would present its recommendations on the next steps of the country’s National Response to the pandemic to President Muhammadu Buhari this week.

Mustapha stated this during the PTF daily briefing in Abuja.

Nigeria has 22,020 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 524 deaths as at Wednesday night.

He said: “I wish to inform you that by the end of this week, the Presidential Task Force will be submitting a report containing our assessment and recommendations to Mr. President for his consideration.

“We, therefore, urge Nigerians to await our recommendations regarding the next step of action to be taken in our National Response to COVID-19.”

