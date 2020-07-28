COVID-19: Recorded cases in Ogun hit 1,301

The Ogun State government has confirmed that the state has thus far recorded no fewer than 1,301 cases of the dreaded COVID-19 disease since the outbreak of the pandemic.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Monday on the social media handles of the Ogun State Government which informed that the state had confirmed 57 fresh cases of the virus which were discovered on Sunday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The statement also disclosed that the 57 cases were from nine local governments in the state.

“As at July 26, 2020, Ogun State recorded 57 new confirmed COVID-19 cases across nine LGAs, while 25 cases were discharged.

“This development brings the total number of discharged cases to 1032, while the total number of confirmed cases in the State since February is now 1301, even as 246 are currently active and being managed in the State’s Treatment and Isolation Centres.

“While the State has fortunately not recorded any related death in recent time, it is noteworthy that it has 23 deaths on record, making it important that the general public continues to adhere to the recommended advisories and restrictions,” the statement read.

This came after the state government took steps towards the safe reopening of churches and mosques in the state amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

State Health Commissioner, Dr. Tomi Coker led a state which visited churches and mosques last week in Egba Ijebu and Remo areas of the State to ascertain their level of preparedness.

