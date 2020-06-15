Resident doctors begin indefinite strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), on Monday, embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike.

The move was announced by the NATD president, Dr Aliyu Sokomba at a press conference on Monday in Abuja.

He said the union has excluded it’s members working in various COVID-19 isolation and treatment centers across the country from participating in the strike.

He said the exclusion of the members attending to the COVID-19 patients was only for two weeks before they join in the Industrial action.

According to him, the union took the decision to go on strike as a result of failed meetings between the doctors and the Federal Government in the last two weeks, and due to non-payment of their salaries for the last two months.

He also lamented the deplorable state of the hospitals and the lack of protective equipment for members of the union treating covid-19 patients.

Sokomba added that this had exposed many of their colleagues to the coronavirus pandemic, and resulted in the death of so many of them.

