COVID-19 results of two Oyo executive council members ‘inconclusive’, three others test positive

Three members of the Oyo State executive council has tested positive for COVID-19.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, said the test results of two other members of the executive council were inconclusive and would be repeated.

He said the affected state government officials had been contacted, adding that contact tracing had commenced and their offices closed for decontamination.

Makinde urged the people of the state to join those who contracted COVID-19 in prayer, and wished them speedy recovery.

He said: “COVID-19 is still very much with us. That we are taking steps to re-open the economy does not mean that the virus has disappeared.

“We must each take actions to protect ourselves and our families.

“We must each own our actions and take preventive measures, which include washing our hands with soap and water, wearing face masks whenever we are with other people, and maintain proper social distancing from others.

“We also must not forget the various advisories the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force had issued regarding what to eat to boost our immune systems.

“Sometimes, even after following all directives, we may still get the virus. When this happens, we need to have our bodies ready to fight the disease.”

