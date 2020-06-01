COVID-19: Rivers govt inaugurates free bus scheme

The Rivers State government has inaugurated a COVID-19 Free Bus Scheme to cushion the effect of the pandemic on residents and visitors to the state.

The state Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Sunny Ejekwu, who commissioned the scheme in Port Harcourt, said the buses would ply Obio/Akpor, Port Harcourt, Oyigbo and Eleme local government areas of the state as a pilot scheme.

Ejekwe commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the initiative, adding that the 28 luxury buses would operate in line with advisories on social distancing, use of hand sanitiser and wearing of face masks.

According to him, the buses will pick and discharge passengers at designated bus stops.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, described the free bus scheme as “a gift you get from a compassionate and visionary leader.”

