COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu raises the alarm, as 1,094 returning travellers abscond from isolation

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has raised the alarm that about 1,094 returning travellers from red-listed countries like India, South Africa, Brazil, and Turkey, have absconded from isolation centres in the state.

The governor raised the alarm on Monday while giving an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and how the government is working to curb the spread of the disease.

He revealed that about 1,073 inbound passengers out of 88,847 who arrived in Lagos via the Murtala Mohammed International Airport between May 8 and August 21, tested positive.

Also, he said as of last Saturday, the state identified 5,998 of the returning travellers and successfully isolated 4,500 people who arrived from the red-listed countries, while 1,094 absconded.

He explained that the COVID-19 protocols on mandatory isolation was put in place by the Presidential Steering Committee to protect Nigeria from an imminent third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that Nigerians who disregard the protocols and abscond from isolation were directly putting the rest of the country at risk of unending waves of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the governor disclosed that of the COVID-19 deaths, 135 happened in the current third wave of the pandemic.

As of Saturday, Lagos had recorded 70,563 cases, out of which 60,716 have recovered in-community and 4,387 are being managed actively in-community.

