COVID-19 SCARE: Police Affairs minister self-isolates following contact with Onyeama

The Police Affairs Minsiter, Muhammad Dingyadi has reportedly embarked on self-isolation over Covid-19 scare.

Seyi Odutayo, Dingyadi’s spokesman disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday.

The minister took the decision because of the contact he had with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who was confirmed positive for the dreaded virus on Sunday.

On Thursday, about three days before Onyeama announced his coronavirus yesterday result, Dingyadi and a former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aliyu Wammako met with the foreign affairs minister.

According to Odutayo, Dingyadi self-isolated in compliance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

