COVID-19: S’Korea extends social-distancing rules, as Argentina reports record cases

The government of South Korea has extended ongoing social-distancing rules in the capital of Seoul, on Friday, amid a recent triple-digit rise in COVID-19 infections, in the Asian country.

This came as doctors in the country embarked on a full-scale strike as the country grapples with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Reports say tens of thousands of doctors on Wednesday, defied a return-to-work order and threats of punishments to protest government’s medical workforce reform plan.

Meanwhile, health authorities in Argentina logged 11,717 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, its highest daily jump, but the government moved ahead with its plans to ease nationwide lockdown measures.

“Today we can take a new step by authorizing meetings of up to ten people in the open air, maintaining the distance of two meters and the use of a mask. This will be in force throughout the country,” President Alberto Fernandez said in a televised address.

Reports say restrictions related to the pandemic in the country started on March 20, however, the new, more relaxed rules are scheduled to last until at least September 20.

