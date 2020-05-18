COVID-19: Sokoto govt discharges 5 covid-19 patients

The Sokoto State Government has announced the discharge of 5 COVID-19 patients from IDH Amanawa Isolation Centre after they all fully recovered from the virus.

The update was made known on Sunday by the Sokoto State Ministry of Health in a tweet via its official Twitter account.

“COVID-19 Update in Sokoto…Five more patients were today discharged from IDH Amanawa Isolation Centre to reunite with the society.

“This brings the total number of COVID19 -Sokoto recoveries to 66. Residents are advised to continue to adhere to social distancing rules and stay safe,” the tweet added.

This came after Sokoto State Governor, Tambuwal, Sunday pledged to continue working with the Federal Government to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor, who disclosed this at a meeting with the Ministerial Task Force (MTF) on the COVID-19 pandemic, said the state government had adopted all the strategic plans recommended by the MTF.

He assured that the government would continue to partner with relevant stakeholders in containing the virus.

