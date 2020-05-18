COVID-19: Sokoto govt discharges 5 covid-19 patients

The Sokoto State Government has announced the discharge of 5 COVID-19 patients from IDH Amanawa Isolation Centre after they all fully recovered from the virus.
The update was made known on Sunday by the Sokoto State Ministry of Health in a tweet via its official Twitter account.
“COVID-19 Update in Sokoto…Five more patients were today discharged from IDH Amanawa Isolation Centre to reunite with the society.
“This brings the total number of COVID19 -Sokoto recoveries to 66. Residents are advised to continue to adhere to social distancing rules and stay safe,” the tweet added.
READ ALSO: Ondo records fresh COVID-19 case
This came after Sokoto State Governor, Tambuwal, Sunday pledged to continue working with the Federal Government to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
The governor, who disclosed this at a meeting with the Ministerial Task Force (MTF) on the COVID-19 pandemic, said the state government had adopted all the strategic plans recommended by the MTF.
He assured that the government would continue to partner with relevant stakeholders in containing the virus.